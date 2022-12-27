13 people share their 'flexes' that are so rare it's like winning the lottery.

You have to be extremely lucky to win the lottery. The odds are almost 1 in 14 million. Some people have won lotteries in other forms, such as scarce talents, life events, and diseases that doctors have never seen before. While those things may not be as great as winning the lottery, they make for unique brags at parties.
1. Digimortis says:
I have dextrocardia. As in, my heart is on the right-hand side of my chest. My heart defects all fall under an even rarer condition called CHARGE Syndrome (CHARGE is an acronym for different health complications). CHARGE is so rare that I was like the third-known case of its kind on the whole island when I was born. I'm a popular "you'll never see this again in your career" examination subject with student doctors.