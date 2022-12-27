13 people share their 'flexes' that are so rare it's like winning the lottery.

You have to be extremely lucky to win the lottery. The odds are almost 1 in 14 million. Some people have won lotteries in other forms, such as scarce talents, life events, and diseases that doctors have never seen before. While those things may not be as great as winning the lottery, they make for unique brags at parties.

Users share their rare brags on a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit.

1. Digimortis says: