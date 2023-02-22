17 people reveal why they've pretended to be dumber than they actually are.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Have you ever pretended to be stupid or not as smart as you are? Why?" people were ready to share the moments in life when they've decided to withold information about their true intelligence. Sometimes it's just better to act like you don't know how to use the photocopier when your boss hasn't discovered what email forwarding is yet...
I pretended to be less fluent in a language than I am before, if that counts. Anyone who’s lived in Japan is familiar with the NHK man, who comes to your door and pesters you to pay the NHK fee. NHK is the national public TV station, and everyone who owns a device capable of receiving it is supposed to pay a monthly fee to fund it, but there’s no penalty for not paying, and quite a lot of people just don’t. The representatives can be veeeeery pushy though.