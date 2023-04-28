16 postal workers share the weirdest ways that people have answered their doors.

People do the darndest things to postal workers. Delivering mail may not sound like the most interesting job in the world, but the people you deliver to are the ones that make it interesting.
They write:
1. Mcshiggs says:
Naked dude soaking wet, wearing nothing but a Cracker Barrel apron. First time ok, second time, something is going on here.
2. Suitable-Anxiety9289 says:
One lady opened the door and pissed her pants in front of me while she signed, and her boyfriend not so discreetly filmed it from behind her.
3. trundlinggrundle says:
I once delivered pizza to a rager. Not a stack of pizzas to a normal party, a single pizza to a huge party riot. Like, cars parked on the lawn, guys throwing up off the balcony, people fighting in the living room, and hundreds of beer cans all over the place.