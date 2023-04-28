16 postal workers share the weirdest ways that people have answered their doors.

People do the darndest things to postal workers. Delivering mail may not sound like the most interesting job in the world, but the people you deliver to are the ones that make it interesting.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, postal workers share some of their most interesting client stories.

They write:

1. Mcshiggs says:

Naked dude soaking wet, wearing nothing but a Cracker Barrel apron. First time ok, second time, something is going on here.

2. Suitable-Anxiety9289 says:

One lady opened the door and pissed her pants in front of me while she signed, and her boyfriend not so discreetly filmed it from behind her.

3. trundlinggrundle says: