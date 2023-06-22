20 people confess what makes them 'the villain' of someone else's story.

We all know about Main Character Syndrome, and let's be honest. Most of us have it.

(Except me, obvi. I'm special and don't even realize it.)

But while we're being the protagonist of our own story, can we simultaneously be the antogonist in another? Reddit user Hopeful-Translator70 wanted to know:

'Is it true that everyone is the villain in someone else's story? Who are you the villain for?'

And the internet was gracious enought to answer honestly.

1. The Tripster

2buckbill writes:

Probably a dude named Mark. He was extremely awkward while growing up in school. Like, the extreme end of awkward, but ultimately a nice guy. In one class that we had together in junior high I was seated in the front row.