Nepo baby maliciously complies with uncle's companies rules gets 50% pay increase.

Working for your family can have its perks. Easy access to your boss, more leeway when you need time off, and more opportunities for advancement. Of course, this is textbook nepotism and is why many millionaires have money.
He writes:
I (31M) started working for my uncle two years ago. He has a company with some business partners, and my work is now directly under him, learning every perk of running the business and being a personal assistant to him.
We settled on a contract in which I'd receive a fixed monthly amount with an additional salary bonus by the end of every year. While I had no overtime pay, I had total control of my work schedule, and by total, I meant TOTAL, where I could come to the job just three days a week as long as I delivered results.