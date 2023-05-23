16 customer service workers share the most disrespectful insults thrown at them.

Please give it up to those that work in industries that require customer service. These heroes are the ones that make sure you get your refunds and exchanges and have someone to vent to when you're frustrated because your coupon is expired. Working in customer service does come with the unfortunate reality of coming across some of the most heinous people out there.
They write:
1. ItsEarthDay says:
I once asked a customer the standard, 'Hey, how are you doing?' as I started to scan his purchases. He responded with, 'Pretty good d*ckhead,' and then robbed me at gunpoint.
However, that wasn't even the rudest thing a customer has said to me. It was the woman standing behind the robber that took that cake. She stood there and watched me, a scrawny teenager, have a guy pointing a gun at my face for several minutes.