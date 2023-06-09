Abusive boss tells employee to find perspective, they maliciously comply and quit.

If you're working in a job and feel trapped, know that's what your employer wants you to think. Other jobs out there'll pay you and probably treat you better. It's important always to remember your job needs you just as much as you need them.
They write:
I worked as a systems administrator for an IT Firm. I got tired of dealing with abusive and angry clients for five years. I got tired of being micromanaged and exploited. I got tired of being talked down to like a child anytime the slightest little mistake was made.
When my boss learned I was no longer going to work in another market three days a week like I originally planned and he had no one else (because no one wanted to deal with the jerks in that market), he spent an hour lecturing me on 'taking a long hard look at myself.'
He said he was concerned about my reliability after refusing to spend three hours a day commuting to the other market on top of my work day. 'If I can't rely on you to work in the other market, then I don't know if you have much of a future with this company. You must take a long hard look at yourself and gain some perspective.'
You know what? You are right. Two weeks later, I found a new job and gave my notice. He BEGGED me to stay, offered me more money, etc.
This went on for days. I said, 'No thanks, I finally found that perspective you wanted me to find. Boy, am I glad I did! A new job with a raise and benefits, and no stress. The only advice you've ever given me of value! Good luck to you!'
He let me go a week into my notice. I started a new job and loved my new boss and coworkers. Over a year later, the former boss hired six different people to fill my spot, each lasting 1-2 months before they left.
Hmmm, I wonder why that is. Maybe he needs to gain some perspective on how to run a company and treat people.
The internet hates the 'You should be grateful you have a job' type of bosses.
RealUltimatePapo says:
'Gain some perspective.' 'Whoa. The perspective from outside this sh%tty office is amazing!' 'wait, not like that.'
chaoticbear says:
Whenever I peruse Craigslist for jobs, I see the same ad for the same position I worked for three weeks twelve years ago.
Ghost_of_Till says:
I once had a girlfriend who said we couldn’t get married unless I became a Christian. She suggested I have a conversation with her priest. So I did. We spoke for about two hours.
Girlfriend: 'How’d it go?' Me: 'He convinced me that you and I should not be dating.' Girlfriend: 'What the f…' That was like 20 years ago—still friends.
OP, perspective shows you how incompetent your bosses are.