After growing up and being told 'my house, my rules' kid uses it on mom in revenge.

Living with your parents as an adult has definite pros and cons. Pro, you save money. Con, your parents will force you to live under their rules. If you can live with their rules, then maybe it's worth it for a bit.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, one child never forgot my house, my rules argument.

They write:

When I was a kid, my parents used the 'my home, my rules.' Period. I was told I could make the rules when I had my own home and pay my bills. It drove me crazy, but I can't argue with that logic.

Years later, as an adult paying my bills, my parents visited and wanted to stay with me. My mom smokes and expected to be able to do it in my home. Nope.