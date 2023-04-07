After growing up and being told 'my house, my rules' kid uses it on mom in revenge.

Living with your parents as an adult has definite pros and cons. Pro, you save money. Con, your parents will force you to live under their rules. If you can live with their rules, then maybe it's worth it for a bit.
They write:
When I was a kid, my parents used the 'my home, my rules.' Period. I was told I could make the rules when I had my own home and pay my bills. It drove me crazy, but I can't argue with that logic.
Years later, as an adult paying my bills, my parents visited and wanted to stay with me. My mom smokes and expected to be able to do it in my home. Nope.
I told her that just like when I was younger, they must follow MY house rules, including no smoking. I had chronic bronchitis as a child until I moved out of the house. If looks could kill, I'd be long dead.