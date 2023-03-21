Entitled passenger name drops to get a free upgrade; stewardess maliciously complies.

Flying brings out the worst in people. Fighting over overhead bin space, getting out of your seat immediately when the flight lands, and being rude to flight attendants to get what you want. There's something about the altitude that brings out the worst in humanity.
They write:
I used to work at a regional airline. The jet we used to fly to the 'big city' had six business class seats. The business class service was good for a two-hour flight. It included a full bar service, a hot meal, a warmed bread basket, and a trolley with dessert and signature coffee.
One of our regular travelers was a local business owner who was a slimy businessman (SB). He had a reputation for making money from some pretty shady deals. We would roll our eyes when we saw him coming to the check-in counter because he would always name-drop and ask for special treatment.