Park worker doesn't thinks person in wheelchair can walk, they maliciously comply.

Having a disability in the world means you probably have to deal with the assumptions of non-disabled folks. Non-disabled folks rarely have to think about their body, how they will navigate space, and whether or not their body will inhibit them from accessing things. The world is built for the non-disabled and still has work to do for those that aren't.
They write:
So I’m at a theme park and a full-time wheelchair user who cannot walk or stand. I won’t name the park as soon as management found out, they were angry and more than rectified the situation, but the story is funny. It happened a few years ago.
So one of the rides is in a building and has an area outside the entrance for pushchairs, and those strollers people bring to theme parks that pull all their stuff and older kids, etc., to be left there as they aren’t allowed in the building.