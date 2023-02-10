Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Best Buy employee maliciously complies with customer exposing his cheating to fiancé.

Best Buy employee maliciously complies with customer exposing his cheating to fiancé.

Shenuque Tissera
Feb 10, 2023 | 4:48 PM
ADVERTISING

We love advancements in technology that make life easier. They also make technology more complicated, but that's what the tech people at stores are for. I don't know what the 'cloud' is but everything I have is in the 'cloud.' What I learned today is that the coud is shareable and If you have a secret, you better not put it on the cloud, or it'll get out there.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a best buy employee advises a man not to share his iCloud, but when the customer is rude, he gives him exactly what he wants.

They write:

Several years ago, I found myself in a hell known as Best Buy on Black Friday; this was the first year they made us work on Thanksgiving day. The mobile area is where I was sentenced where hordes of greedy shoppers, people as far as the eye can see. I'd done several setups, and my next couple (mid-20s) came forward. As I can't leave, I hear stories about their lives as we go through all the paperwork and get their new phones.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content