Boss lays-off 'redundant' employee makes him delete his data costs company $2.5 mil.

Getting laid off is the worst, but at least a severance package is nice. Lay-offs happen, and it's not always apparent that it'll be you. Seldom do you get to stick it to your company or boss for letting you go.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, one man gets laid off after his new boss treats him terribly and eventually gets revenge.

His friend writes:

So I have a friend Ted who six-seven years ago was 64 and considering retirement. Ted worked in Health analytics for a large metro health organization. He would look at patient data and see ways to improve patient outcomes and gain funding.