Boss lays-off 'redundant' employee makes him delete his data costs company $2.5 mil.

Getting laid off is the worst, but at least a severance package is nice. Lay-offs happen, and it's not always apparent that it'll be you. Seldom do you get to stick it to your company or boss for letting you go.
His friend writes:
So I have a friend Ted who six-seven years ago was 64 and considering retirement. Ted worked in Health analytics for a large metro health organization. He would look at patient data and see ways to improve patient outcomes and gain funding.
He would email the relevant department heads data and links for government grants or funding applications each month. Twelve months before this Ted got a new boss Sally who didn't appreciate what Ted did. Sally ignored Ted except for a simple instruction that all data and reports go to her and no one else. She would deal with it.