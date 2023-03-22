Boss promises promotion for extra work then breaks promise, cue malicious compliance.

Companies have an incentive not to pay you appropriately. The profit comes from keeping production costs low. Therefore, underpaying labor is a way to help ensure you're maximizing profits. This is why you should never trust that your employer pays you fairly.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, an employee asks what it'll take to get a promotion and finds out her employers are not playing a fair game the hard way.

They write:

At my last company, I worked as a marketing executive. The team included a senior marketing executive and me. As time went on, I began to take on more responsibilities to the point that I was doing more than the senior in the team (which they admitted).

I spoke to my manager about what I needed to do to get to a senior position. She gave me goals and a timeline. I hit those targets, and she would move the goalposts. She did this two more times.