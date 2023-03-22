Someecards Logo
Boss promises promotion for extra work then breaks promise, cue malicious compliance.

Shenuque Tissera
Mar 22, 2023 | 2:57 PM
Companies have an incentive not to pay you appropriately. The profit comes from keeping production costs low. Therefore, underpaying labor is a way to help ensure you're maximizing profits. This is why you should never trust that your employer pays you fairly.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, an employee asks what it'll take to get a promotion and finds out her employers are not playing a fair game the hard way.

They write:

At my last company, I worked as a marketing executive. The team included a senior marketing executive and me. As time went on, I began to take on more responsibilities to the point that I was doing more than the senior in the team (which they admitted).

I spoke to my manager about what I needed to do to get to a senior position. She gave me goals and a timeline. I hit those targets, and she would move the goalposts. She did this two more times.

All the while, I was using my skills to reduce costs and improve the projects I was working on. Specifically, I started to design everything myself instead of using an expensive design agency, saving the company £45,000 per year. I finally set another meeting with my manager to discuss a promotion; I showed her how I'd increased the profit margins of all my projects and all the extra work I'd been doing.

Sources: Reddit
