Boss refuses to train new employee says, 'only talk to me in an emergency', cue MC.

Training for a new job is sometimes the worst part of starting a job. You may feel like every question you have is stupid. For instance, how do I do this, what happens if this breaks, what is coffee?

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a new employee gets told not to bother her boss unless it's an emergency, and they comply.

They write:

Many years ago, I was working one of my first jobs in a little cafe, nearing the end of my training period. It was a quiet day, perfect to put the newbie on with only one experienced staff member. The experienced staff member called in sick.

The boss had to come in and cover until 'Sue' could come in early. The boss wanted to use the time on site to do paperwork out the back.