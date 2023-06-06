Boss rips apart employee for $10 tip on expense report, employee makes company pay.

I went to the Outback for dinner on this particular trip, and I was sick and miserable. And the workers took care of me. They sat me next to the fireplace, brought me tea, and had the kitchen make me chicken noodle soup even though it wasn’t on the menu.

I nearly cried; I was so grateful. My bill for dinner was less than $10, so I charged $20. Yes, more than a 100% tip, but their kindness kept me going.

I got home, did my expense report, and turned it in. My director called me into his office and screamed at me about how the corporate policy was 10% tip and should never exceed 15% and what was wrong with me paying them so much. Remember: the total bill, including the 'excessive' tip, was $20.