Boss rips apart employee for $10 tip on expense report, employee makes company pay.

They write:
Nearly 15 years ago, I went to work for a company. I intended to complete a quality project and then move over into program management, but someone quit, and I was asked to fill in as a customer quality engineer. This meant I traveled to customer sites every month, did the first pass analysis of our defective products, and got yelled at - A LOT. It sucked.
Also worth mentioning is that our company branch was too small to use corporate travel, so for every trip, I was scouring discount travel sites to find the cheapest flight/hotel/car. I was ridiculously vigorous in seeking the best prices. If the sh!^^iest sh!tbox car was $32/day, and the not-so-sh!tty car was $34/day, I picked the $32/day car to save the company $2/day.
One fine trip, several months in, was spectacularly awful. Not only did I have a terrible car, but the hotel was also all-new depths of yuck. My shoes stuck to the carpet in my room, and the security flipper on the door was plastic. Also, it was in the worst part of town, and I worried about my safety to the point that I pulled the little couch over to block the door and sleep on it.
Adding to my misery, I was sick. I had some creeping crud that plugged my sinuses and made me long for death. Usually, I’d have canceled the trip, but the customer was in an uproar about our continued repeating defects and required someone to be there.
I made this trek every month. And once, during every trip, I would eat at the local Outback Steakhouse. The people who worked there were great, which helped me have that connection.
I went to the Outback for dinner on this particular trip, and I was sick and miserable. And the workers took care of me. They sat me next to the fireplace, brought me tea, and had the kitchen make me chicken noodle soup even though it wasn’t on the menu.
I nearly cried; I was so grateful. My bill for dinner was less than $10, so I charged $20. Yes, more than a 100% tip, but their kindness kept me going.
I got home, did my expense report, and turned it in. My director called me into his office and screamed at me about how the corporate policy was 10% tip and should never exceed 15% and what was wrong with me paying them so much. Remember: the total bill, including the 'excessive' tip, was $20.
It broke me. Well. It shattered my loyalty to the company’s bottom line. So, I made them give me the corporate travel policy where the tipping policy was outlined, and from that moment on, I followed it exactly.
No more sh!tbox $32/day cars; I’m in midsize or better. No more flying out at 4 AM in the center seat; the flights fit my schedule, and I sat where I wanted. No more scary hotels in the worst part of town; now I’m staying at the most excellent executive hotel the policy allows.
The cost of my trips was nearly double or triple what they had been, adding up to thousands of dollars a year. Still, I never disobeyed their acceptable tip policy again.
The true irony: their corporate tip policy had verbiage that said 'exceptional' service could be recognized with an additional gratuity, but don’t make a habit of it. Also, the allowable per diem was $50/day, and a receipt was only required if over that amount. Hence, the tip that started the whole thing was within per diem, allowable for exceptional service, and the receipt for it had not been necessary.
The internet is full of stories like this.
anomalous_cowherd says:
I knew a guy who had a trivial expense claim canceled, so he did the same, got hold of all the relevant policies, and worked out exactly what he could and couldn't claim for, and this was at a big bureaucratic organization.
After his next trip, his claim took a while to process, then the local Finance Director called him into their office. It was 'the most ruthless expense claim' the guy had ever seen, but it was all within policy. It had taken finance hours to check it all out. Some expense line items were for literally a few pence.
They also agreed to pay his original claim in exchange for him lightening up on his future claims. Six months later, a new, vastly simplified expenses policy came out.
hunkyboy75 says:
I worked as a field salesman in the steel industry and traveled nearly every week to the cities in my 6-state territory. I almost always stayed at Holiday Inn in the outer suburbs of these cities. I was happy because they were reliably clean, comfortable, safe, and inexpensive.
I got points that I could redeem for merchandise or free stays on my own time. I rented compact or mid-sized cars and ate at decent but inexpensive places like Outback or TGI Fridays.
Then our new VP of Sales told me he was flying in next week and to make an appointment for us to call on an important customer in a very big city. He suggested I get us rooms at the downtown Marriott which was very expensive, so I did. When we had dinner, we ate at a very nice and fairly expensive restaurant instead of my usual close-to-the-interstate type of place.
After that, I always stayed at Marriott Hotels, had dinner at nice places, rented full-size or premium cars, and didn’t worry about the cost. I tipped generously too. For the next 25 years, as I moved up the corporate food chain, I lived pretty large when I traveled for business, racked up a sh^tpot of points and travel bennies, and nobody questioned any expense report I ever turned in. I’m grateful for the example that VP set for me.
Thepatrone36 says:
I got a job that required travel working as a sub for Marlboro. On my first trip, I followed the rules to the letter, and pretty much as OP stated, the car was a junk heap. At the hotel, I checked my room for chalk outlines on the floor before setting my bags down; you get it.
A week after I get back, I get a call from the VP of the department wanting to go over my expense report. 'Oh sh^t' I thought but said, 'Yes sir'. He proceeded to tell me that when I was on the road, I represented his company, and in his words, 'We don't stay at fleabag motels, and we don't drive sh^t cars'
'But sir, the rules are stated in the contract' 'And who do you think approves your expense reports? That's right me. We're Marlboro. We have money in the bank that has mold on it. Represent us in the way that we want to be represented.
After that, it was top-flight hotels, room service, and generally a convertible Mustang or an Expedition if I needed to haul promo products around. That was a great two years, and my expense reports were never questioned, ever ridden a limo through New York City, hanging out of the moon roof with a drink in your hand? Highly recommended.
