Boss says employee is 'replaceable' they maliciously comply and say, 'replace me.'

Employers want you to think that you need them more than they need you, but without your hard work, they don't have a business. Remember your value whenever your employer tries to scare you into thinking you have none.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a graphic designer gets told they're replaceable, so they put that theory to the test.

They write:

I used to work as the sole graphic designer and shift support for an overpriced crystal shop. The owner was heavily spiritual and made big business decisions on whatever the universe told her, along with whatever psychedelic drug she decided to take that morning. In my town, jobs are few and far between. I had wanted to quit for a while but couldn't because of the economy.