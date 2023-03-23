Boss says employee is 'replaceable' they maliciously comply and say, 'replace me.'

Employers want you to think that you need them more than they need you, but without your hard work, they don't have a business. Remember your value whenever your employer tries to scare you into thinking you have none.
They write:
I used to work as the sole graphic designer and shift support for an overpriced crystal shop. The owner was heavily spiritual and made big business decisions on whatever the universe told her, along with whatever psychedelic drug she decided to take that morning. In my town, jobs are few and far between. I had wanted to quit for a while but couldn't because of the economy.
My former boss had moved her shop to a more prominent location, and she started implementing rules that made the business seem more professional. She said she didn't want me to hang out in her office anymore because if a customer saw, they'll start 'judging.' Nothing was particularly wrong with that, so I said I would only show up when she requested since I cover for her and don't need to be on sight for graphic design work.