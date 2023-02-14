Car owner maliciously complies with ticketing system and saves $500 in parking fees.

Owning a car can get expensive. The costs of repairs, gas, and parking can add up over time. That's why car owners do everything they can to save money on their vehicles.
They write:
This happened the other year when the lockdown was severe. My mate tested positive for covid, so I did the proper thing of canceling my holiday and isolating myself for two weeks. This was right at the start before self-testing was available, so I just followed the guidelines.
It was a very cold fortnight. So cold that, at some point, the adhesive on my parking permit fell from the windscreen into the foot well. When I finally return to the world, I go to my van and see a parking ticket for the previous night. My van hadn't moved in two weeks, and the same parking attendant works every day, just following the rules, hit me with a £75 fine.