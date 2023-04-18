Someecards Logo
Chef refuses to accept his mistakes employee maliciously complies with his wishes.

Shenuque Tissera
Apr 18, 2023 | 5:32 PM
The restaurant industry is fast-paced and grueling. From the front of the house to the chefs in the back, it takes a team to execute a good dining experience. What is hard to manage are the personalities of the cast of characters, as that's what usually throws the team off.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a chef refuses to take any criticism and, because of it, refuses any help.

A staff member writes:

I used to manage a high-volume single-location restaurant in the bay area. I was the assistant manager there, in front of the house. We had a chef at the time who was highly hard-headed, even by chef standards. He always made mistakes but always had an excuse and never wanted any criticism.

I was in charge of ordering for the front of the house and bar, and he was in charge of ordering for the kitchen. We ordered many things from the same supplier to see each other's items in the order before it was finalized.

