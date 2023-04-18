Chef refuses to accept his mistakes employee maliciously complies with his wishes.

The restaurant industry is fast-paced and grueling. From the front of the house to the chefs in the back, it takes a team to execute a good dining experience. What is hard to manage are the personalities of the cast of characters, as that's what usually throws the team off.
A staff member writes:
I used to manage a high-volume single-location restaurant in the bay area. I was the assistant manager there, in front of the house. We had a chef at the time who was highly hard-headed, even by chef standards. He always made mistakes but always had an excuse and never wanted any criticism.
I was in charge of ordering for the front of the house and bar, and he was in charge of ordering for the kitchen. We ordered many things from the same supplier to see each other's items in the order before it was finalized.