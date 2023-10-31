Employee maliciously complies with new pay system to force boss to pay them extra.

At first, I was annoyed since it would have been MUCH less than I initially thought I would earn. Then I realized I could use their own system against them. Want me to go around and hand out flyers to people for 30 minutes?

Yep, this will be noted as a whole day. Want me to go collect additional chairs and bring them to the venue for 20 minutes? Yep, another day added. (You get my system by now).

Ah, that sweet moment when, after the whole gig, I handed my registered days' calculation to the boss. She looked at it, her eyes turned wide, and you could see her thought process on her face calculating. I simply grinned while she realized that her system had absolutely backfired with me, and they played themselves.