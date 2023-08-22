Company director tried to underpay me, I maliciously comply watching him lose $60k.

This company we tried working with tried to pull a shady deal on us, but we maliciously complied and watched them lose $60k.

prioriority writes:

We were engaged to set up a small R&D lab in a manufacturing plant. It included renovation works and an analytical instrument. The total project is around $200,000. Everything was going fine. The instrument was purchased, the renovation details and specifics were ironed out, and work was to commence.

At this point, one of the company directors of the client company was brought into discussions. According to our contact person at the company, this director, whom I shall call Adam, has experience in renovations. They even said Adam has a stake in a renovation company.