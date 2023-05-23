Company forces employee to work after they got assaulted then gives them extra work.

Profits for a company exist where you can pay less for high production. That's why your boss wants to load you up with as much work as possible before overtime kicks in. Advocate for yourself and make sure you get compensated adequately for your work.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, one person is asked to do extreme work but isn't allowed to take overtime.

They write:

I was working remotely for a staffing agency, organizing and managing events. When I was initially hired, it was because three employees were quitting. They all seemed to be leaving amicably to pursue other ventures, so I didn't think anything of it.

They had hired me and another person to replace them, and everything was going fine. Over time I started to notice little things here and there, like issues due to miscommunication between the owners (married couple) and a heavy workload.