Manager tries to take away employees phones, ends up losing $100k because of it.

One night, we had a spot check by security. They asked me what I had in my pockets, and I replied that I had keys and a mobile phone. Security then informed me that I was not allowed to have a mobile phone or any keys except for the locker key. I tried to explain that it was a store phone and that the keys included the forklift key, but he wouldn't let me finish, interrupting with a firm "no exceptions."

As a result, I returned the phone to the office and placed the forklift key back in my locker. The bread and milk delivery drivers would only wait for 15 minutes before leaving, and they would come back at the end of their runs, which was well after the end of my shift.