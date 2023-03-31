Store refuses to give refunds to customers, malicious compliance gets them a refund.

Return policies are sometimes incredibly predatory! Stores want to ensure your money spent never goes back into your wallet. Vouchers, final sales, and no-return policies are all ways companies try to ensure you don't give back what you buy.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a customer maliciously complies with a store's return policy to force them to take a return.

They write:

This happened in a large store in a European country. When you purchase something from them and want to return it, their policy is that they never give money back. They only give you a voucher same redeemable day.

I went to the store today and purchased a long list of items. I got home, and my wife looked at them and said that we didn't need some of them.