Store refuses to give refunds to customers, malicious compliance gets them a refund.

Return policies are sometimes incredibly predatory! Stores want to ensure your money spent never goes back into your wallet. Vouchers, final sales, and no-return policies are all ways companies try to ensure you don't give back what you buy.
They write:
This happened in a large store in a European country. When you purchase something from them and want to return it, their policy is that they never give money back. They only give you a voucher same redeemable day.
I went to the store today and purchased a long list of items. I got home, and my wife looked at them and said that we didn't need some of them.
I go back to the store, and barely twenty minutes pass. The returns manager smiles as I tell her I've just purchased these and would like to return them. She tells me I stepped out of the store, so she can't refund me. Only give me a voucher, and I must buy something else.