Customer rudely demands 'EXTRA' onions, McDonald's employee maliciously complies.

Working at a fast-food restaurant is one of the most challenging jobs. Dealing with rude customers, long hours, and lots of work, all for minimum wage, is difficult. If you are faced with an unruly customer making aggressive demands, always listen carefully to what they say because there may be an opportunity for the egg to be on their face.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, one McDonald's employee gives a man an order precisely the way he demanded it.

They write:

As a teenager, I worked at a Mcdonald's on a highway rest stop over the summer. I was making the burgers in the back when a belligerent customer came up and ordered a cheeseburger with EXTRA ONIONS. He emphasized I WANT EXTRA ONIONS loudly and repeatedly and banged his fist on the counter because the last time he ordered EXTRA ONIONS, there weren't enough onions on it.