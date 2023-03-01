Customer losses service after delivery driver maliciously complies with his demand.

Being a delivery driver isn't an easy job. It requires you to wake up early to start your route and perhaps drive till late in the evening, depending on traffic and what happens that day. Not to mention that customers can be irate if you show up late for your delivery. It's a thankless job, so remember to treat the folks that deliver your products with respect.
The driver writes:
In 1999, I got a driving job delivering meat in Southern California. It was a tough job dealing with traffic, and my schedule was always tight, with 16-20 deliveries each day to local markets. I was mostly given inner city routes with markets with limited space for mid-size delivery trucks.
One of my weekly stops was a small market owned and run by Ali. Ali was always scheduled to be my 5th or 6th stop and would always complain to me about why I would show up that late (after 9 am each time); he said he wanted to be the first one of the day. I told him I knew he opened each day after 8:00 am each weekday and that I start my route at about 6:15 am, plus I don’t schedule my course.