Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Disrespectful customer calls fast-food workers 'idiots' they maliciously comply.

Disrespectful customer calls fast-food workers 'idiots' they maliciously comply.

Shenuque Tissera
Mar 10, 2023 | 5:29 PM
ADVERTISING

Working in a drive-thru means interacting with hundreds of people every day. People are usually fine, but you'll get a nasty person among hundreds of people. All you can do is fake a smile and do your best to fulfill their order.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, one fast food worker encounters an insulting customer and does precisely what she says.

They write:

I work at 'Mendy's' Drive-Thru. There have been many changes lately that frustrate the customers and the employees. It's like a beautiful waterfall that is running directly over the front of your face, making your lower lip come down. Making you look weird and ugly, and you can't breathe because of the constant water flow. It seems like it could be something good, but it all depends on where you're standing. The drive-thru people are standing at the worst possible spot, pummeled by beautiful water.

A lady orders three 'Baggy Bags' (which has got to be one of the funniest wrong names for our products since that time a guy called the 'Bakonator' A 'Terminator'). I ask her which ones (we have three options). She says, 'A BAGGY BAG, you know the only one you have!!!!???'

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content