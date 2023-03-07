Employee maliciously complies with company to save $80 on flight, ends up losing $1k.

Companies are always looking for ways to cut costs. Whether putting the costs on their customers, finding ways to underpay staff, or even cutting corners to save a buck. It doesn't always work out in favor of the company, though.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a man is asked to take a worse flight to save his company some money, which costs the company much more in accommodation costs.

He writes:

I (56M in the UK) worked in Africa as an operations manager for a large global security company from 2009 to 2014. The country I worked in had been through a long civil war and was underdeveloped. At the time, I'd been working there for ten weeks in the country, then two weeks at home, rotating for about four years.