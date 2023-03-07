Employee maliciously complies with company to save $80 on flight, ends up losing $1k.

Companies are always looking for ways to cut costs. Whether putting the costs on their customers, finding ways to underpay staff, or even cutting corners to save a buck. It doesn't always work out in favor of the company, though.
He writes:
I (56M in the UK) worked in Africa as an operations manager for a large global security company from 2009 to 2014. The country I worked in had been through a long civil war and was underdeveloped. At the time, I'd been working there for ten weeks in the country, then two weeks at home, rotating for about four years.
I'd flown to and from work so often that I had the journey down to the bare minimum travel time, and it worked out as the cheapest option for the company because travel days were paid from when I left home. The shorter my journey, the cheaper it worked out for the company.