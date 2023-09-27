Employee maliciously complies after being accused of fraud, manager gets fired.

That's when I decided to engage in malicious compliance. I informed him that if we were going to be this petty, he could remove me from the emergency contact list for extra coverage. Furthermore, I wouldn't start 20 minutes early each day anymore; I'd clock in at exactly 7:30 am and leave at exactly 5:30 pm, with no deviations.

I told him that he could explain to his superiors why productivity was declining and why it was becoming increasingly difficult to find coverage for emergencies. I wanted to show him how insignificant those 3 minutes were when they started costing the company money.

At that time, I didn't realize that Mr. Numbus' job was bonus-related and tied to our productivity. After I took my stance, productivity plummeted because other work crews followed my lead, except for the brown-nosers, of course.