Employee maliciously complies with boss' order then discovers boss doesn't know words.

Shenuque Tissera
Mar 9, 2023 | 4:22 PM
Absolute power corrupts absolutely. That's why your bosses can sometimes be complete a**holes. The stereotype of the disconnected boss implementing their will on those below them is based on this happening all the time in workplaces.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, one employee gets an order from their higher-ups and follows it to a 'T'.

They write:

I work in a call center taking information for admissions of new medical clients. So the people reading my charts/notes will be medical professionals. My quality assurance team recently released a new policy: 'not to use abbreviations in our call notes. Shorthand is not permitted.'

The only abbreviations used are those commonly known in practice, such as IOP (intensive outpatient), ASAP (who doesn’t know this?), etc (come on now). So I have adopted their rule to the letter. I wrote every single thing out that would typically be abbreviated. Sometimes the notes require that times be recorded. Example: 'I set the callback expectation for 10 AM.'

