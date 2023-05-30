Employees maliciously comply when surgeon demands their lunch in return for takeout.

Lunch in the office is usually leftovers from home. Sometimes you're looking forward to it; other times, it just saves money. What sucks is if you bring lunch to work and then someone steals it.
An employee writes:
I worked for an orthopedic surgeon who constantly ate people's lunches and would leave $10 on the fridge. He loved left-over home-cooked meals. 'I don't get lunches off; I must work to keep paying your salary. You can buy another lunch,' He would say.
I hated him so much, but I got paid a lot. He was fresh from his internship and residency and thought he was above everyone. We complained to the office manager.
She went to the doctor and said we were all pissed about it. The doctor told her to 'deal with it.' If the doctor decided to eat one of our lunches, we could have the office manager order something.