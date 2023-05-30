Employees maliciously comply when surgeon demands their lunch in return for takeout.

Lunch in the office is usually leftovers from home. Sometimes you're looking forward to it; other times, it just saves money. What sucks is if you bring lunch to work and then someone steals it.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a surgeon decides he's welcome to eat anybody's lunch.

An employee writes:

I worked for an orthopedic surgeon who constantly ate people's lunches and would leave $10 on the fridge. He loved left-over home-cooked meals. 'I don't get lunches off; I must work to keep paying your salary. You can buy another lunch,' He would say.

I hated him so much, but I got paid a lot. He was fresh from his internship and residency and thought he was above everyone. We complained to the office manager.