Employees maliciously comply with bonus system after boss refuses to give out raises.

Employers that don't know should note that retaining employees is cheaper than hiring new ones. The training curve and search time ultimately mean hiring is generally more expensive. So whenever possible, it's always better to give your employees a raise than put them in a situation where leaving is a better option.
An employee writes:
This story came from five years ago when I worked for a small IT MSP company. We had four full-time techs, with the 'newest' tech having about five years of experience and me being the most seasoned tech with nearly fifteen years of experience. We managed about a thousand PCs and twenty servers spread out over thirty clients between the four of us.
None of us were assigned to a specific client; we would all take turns grabbing whatever tickets came in. All of our work was lump sum or contract work, so we never had to worry about how long a problem took to fix or how much it would cost the client. Our account manager handled all the billing and things with the clients. It was a dream job for a tech; we got to show up and do our jobs and not have to deal with sales or billing any other client drama.