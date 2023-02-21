Employees maliciously comply with manager's order to dress for the job they want.

Going into the office means adhering to office culture: cubicles, small talk, and dress codes. Dressing professionally is far from the work-at-home culture of dressing mostly in pajamas until you must be on Zoom.
She writes:
I work for a family business with 30+ employees. This company has friends and family members as top-tiered Management and often made up rules whenever they felt like it. When new employees join the company, they sign a basic employment contract stating the compensation, benefits, and work hours. The company does not have a written code of conduct.
One particular manager is a friend of the President. Let’s call her Sally. Sally manages a team of eight employees, including myself. We aren’t allowed to make small talk WHILE working, and we must let her know when we start taking our breaks and when we return from breaks. Sally interjects whenever a team member asks another team member questions because Sally is a micromanager.