Employees maliciously comply with manager's order to dress for the job they want.

Going into the office means adhering to office culture: cubicles, small talk, and dress codes. Dressing professionally is far from the work-at-home culture of dressing mostly in pajamas until you must be on Zoom.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman maliciously complies with her boss's order for everyone to dress for the jobs they want.

She writes:

I work for a family business with 30+ employees. This company has friends and family members as top-tiered Management and often made up rules whenever they felt like it. When new employees join the company, they sign a basic employment contract stating the compensation, benefits, and work hours. The company does not have a written code of conduct.