Entitled customer demands cashier breaks their $100 bill and they maliciously comply.

Graveyard shifts invite a cast of strange characters. Drunk young people, insomniacs, and people too afraid to come out in the sun. If you've ever worked a late night shift, you've probably encountered a strange character or two in your time.

On a popular Reddit thread on the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a convenience store worker maliciously complies with an entitled late-night customer.

They write:

Years ago, I worked at a convenience store, and this store handled a lot of cash. We had a sign stating bills over twenty were only accepted with the manager's approval. In practice, we could accept them after using the detector pen and visual inspection. We also had a policy to keep the cash in the drawer under a certain amount.