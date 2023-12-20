Entitled rich woman tells cops "I'll have your job" if cops look at her car, cops maliciously comply and let her car get destroyed.

During all the chaos, Karen came out, sounding like a banshee that had swallowed an air raid siren. She ran over and tried unhooking the hose from the hydrant.

"What are you DOING?! My car is RUINED!" It took two officers to restrain her and bark at her to go inside and let everyone do their jobs. Surprisingly, she actually listened and returned inside.

Adam spent the rest of his shift helping with the fire and investigation. It was close to dawn when he returned to the station to finish up. All he wanted was to go home and crawl into bed.

That's when his supervisor called Rick and him over and reported that Karen had reported several thousand dollars worth of damage. Not only had her windows broken, but water had gotten in and froze because it was, again, the middle of February.