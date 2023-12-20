Entitled rich woman tells cops "I'll have your job" if cops look at her car, cops maliciously comply and let her car get destroyed.

AQuietBorderline writes:
This is not my story, but my friend Adam's. Adam is a retired police officer, and this takes place in the mid-'90s when he was a beat cop, maybe a year or two into his service.
At the time this story unfolds, a firebug had targeted several businesses over a 3-month period. The fires were extinguished, but they were escalating, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Everyone was on edge, and the police patrolled the area every night to catch Mr. Firebug. On a particular night in the middle of February, Adam and his partner, Rick, drew the short stick and were assigned to patrol part of the area.
While on patrol, Adam noticed a classic Mercedes Benz pulling up to a house, and a familiar lady dressed in a thick fur coat stepped out. He groaned—it was the wife of a local business owner that every officer in town had the displeasure of ticketing for various parking and traffic violations.
It would have been fine if she were a nice lady or something. But no. Her three default sentences were "Don't you know who I am?!" "Where's your manager/supervisor?!" and "I'll have your job!" Seriously, she was a Karen before Karens were even a thing.
Rick pointed out to Adam that Karen had parked right by a fire hydrant. Par for the course. Adam got ready and stepped out of the squad car. "Good evening, Mrs. Entitled, ma'am," Adam said.
"What are YOU doing HERE?" Karen bellowed. Adam guessed that's the Karen version of "hello." "Working the beat. You do know you parked next to a fire hydrant?"
"So?" Karen said. "I'm suggesting you move it before I write you a ticket. I'm not in the mood for extra paperwork tonight."
"Listen. YOU need to leave MY CAR alone. Or I'll have your job!" With that, Karen stormed off to the house, went inside, and slammed the door.
Adam thought, "If you say so," and proceeded to check the outside of the car for any more violations, wishing that "being a jerk" was a federal offense. As he's putting the ticket under the windshield wiper, the call everyone had been dreading came over the radio.
A fire alarm had been triggered. The address? Right across the street. Adam looked over at the building and saw a faint orange glow in the windows on the second floor. He reported the glow.
He and Rick got ready in case Mr. Firebug decided to cross their path. Several officers arrived and set a perimeter around the building as the glow intensified. Unfortunately, by the time the fire department arrived, flashover happened, and all the windows on the second floor blew out. It was so hot that Adam felt sweat form on his face.
The fire department needed to get the hoses set up. But Karen's car was in the way. Using safety hammers, they broke the windows and ran the hoses through, getting everything set up in record time.
During all the chaos, Karen came out, sounding like a banshee that had swallowed an air raid siren. She ran over and tried unhooking the hose from the hydrant.
"What are you DOING?! My car is RUINED!" It took two officers to restrain her and bark at her to go inside and let everyone do their jobs. Surprisingly, she actually listened and returned inside.
Adam spent the rest of his shift helping with the fire and investigation. It was close to dawn when he returned to the station to finish up. All he wanted was to go home and crawl into bed.
That's when his supervisor called Rick and him over and reported that Karen had reported several thousand dollars worth of damage. Not only had her windows broken, but water had gotten in and froze because it was, again, the middle of February.
The supervisor asked them what happened, and they reported everything. Fortunately, the dashcam caught a recording of the event. The supervisor shook her head, laughed, and said, "Well, you had nothing to do with the car getting damaged, so I consider this closed."
A few weeks later, they caught the firebug—a different business owner trying to commit insurance fraud. He figured that if several other buildings caught fire, nobody would think he was responsible for burning down his own business.
Unfortunately, Karen never did seem to learn her lesson, so she was back to racking up tickets and being a thorn in the police's side. She did have to pay for the damages and the ticket Adam gave her.
Here are some of the top comments:
series-hybrid says:
Firemen actually look forward to breaking hydrant-blocking windows.
zorggalacticus says:
The firetruck in our city has huge bumper guards on the front. They can, and have, used it to just shove the vehicle out of the way. The best example was a BMW parked right by a fire hydrant. Shoved it out into the street, caving in the rear of the car.
Then called for a tow because it was blocking traffic. Owner had to pay for the tow, a ticket, and the damage to his vehicle. Insurance wouldn't cover it because of the circumstances.
justaman_097 says:
Well played. I love it when an entitled a%#hat parks in front of a fire hydrant and then suffers the effects of firemen doing their job.
fusionfiction63 says:
I can’t think of a more entitled person than someone who tries to unplug a hose from a fire hydrant when the house right across the street is currently on fire.
blumenfe says:
Sounds like she was actually providing a public good. All those tickets, thousands of dollars worth of fines - it all goes into the city or police budget. Someone should have been assigned to just follow this lady around to keep giving her tickets to increase city revenue.
lokis_construction says:
Former firefighter here... We had a plan if anyone was blocking a hydrant in the case of a fire, though we never got to implement it. Most people do not know that we flush the hydrant before hooking up the hoses.
Our plan: break windows right away as we pulled the hoses off the truck, then flush the hydrant at the window. The water that comes out is fairly skunky at first in northern states because the hydrant shut-offs are below the frost line.
We flush them to ensure someone has not plugged the hydrant with something that could get into the pumper and cause a loss of water. Plus, flushing helps remove sediment from the pipes.
We would have made sure to get a lot of water into the car, both during the fire and after. We always hoped we could do it during the winter as well. Water freezes fast in below-zero weather. Imagine a frozen block of ice instead of a car or truck.'
Was this a satisfying use of malicious compliance?