Woman getting yelled at maliciously complies with 'Karen' customers request.

Working in a customer-facing job is never easy. Waiting tables, sales, and customer service require a level of politeness that not all customers deserve. Being yelled at, cursed at even assaulted is the harsh reality for folks working in this business.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, we read the story of a saleswoman who gives a rude customer her just deserts after she becomes irate with her.

She writes:

So I work for a large electronics company making sales over the phone; we get a lot of calls daily and take credit card details to place and finance orders. Since fraud is such a big deal for our company, we’re taught that only the account holder for the CC or finance account can place an order.