Health care provider gets caught in scam after man maliciously complies as a 'lawyer'.

Pan-Pan90 says:

If they could only talk to an attorney, then they should have said "I'm sorry, but your attorney has to make contact with our legal department". The rep screwed up by saying anything but that, which means it was likely what I call "The Dodge". I've experienced "The Dodge," though it was "This is Medical's problem, no, it's the dental's department." Joke's on them, it was both and I called them out for it.