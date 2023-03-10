HOA punishes couple; ends up losing $4k in legal fees after they maliciously comply.

Becoming a homeowner is a huge milestone in many people's lives. However, home ownership comes with many new problems. Paying back the loan, fixing broken pipes, and dealing with bad neighbors are all parts of a homeowner's life.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, an HOA tries to impose their will on a couple, and the couple takes them for an expensive ride.

They write:

This happened several years ago and is a multi-year-long story - I'll keep it as succinct as possible. We installed cameras in front of our home that was looking at our vehicles. Part of the camera angles did overlook parts of two neighbors' properties (one backyard and one side yard).