HOA punishes couple; ends up losing $4k in legal fees after they maliciously comply.

Becoming a homeowner is a huge milestone in many people's lives. However, home ownership comes with many new problems. Paying back the loan, fixing broken pipes, and dealing with bad neighbors are all parts of a homeowner's life.
They write:
This happened several years ago and is a multi-year-long story - I'll keep it as succinct as possible. We installed cameras in front of our home that was looking at our vehicles. Part of the camera angles did overlook parts of two neighbors' properties (one backyard and one side yard).
The cameras were battery-operated and had a function where you could 'gray out' areas that you didn't want to film. When motion occurred in grayed-out regions, the cameras would not be activated to film. The neighbors' entire properties and several bushes on our property were grayed out - we did this when installing them.