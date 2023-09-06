Home owner refuses to pay cable company's hook up fee and gets cable for free.

The sales rep told me that there was going to be a $100 hookup fee. I told them that the previous owner had left his account active and that I was literally watching cable as we speak, so there should not need to be a hook up fee because the cable was already hooked up. They just needed to start billing me for basic cable.

The rep then clicked on her keyboard and told me that her data showed that the address I was at does not have cable and that they will need to send out a crew to activate the signal. I told her that I was not paying $100 for a hookup fee and said never mind, I don't want cable.