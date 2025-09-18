'My manager said dress for the job you want not the one you have so I maliciously complied.'

MossCircuit55 says:
I work at a mid-tier clothing store and our district manager came through last month giving us the usual corporate pep talk. During the meeting, she kept emphasizing how we should “dress for the job you want, not the job you have” and “think like leaders.”
Now, our dress code is pretty relaxed, basically just “look professional and wear something from our store.” Most of us wear jeans and a nice top or sweater from our inventory. I decided to take her advice literally. I started showing up in full business formal tailored suits (thrifted, because retail wages), dress shirts, ties, the works.
I even bought a cheap briefcase that I carry around the store, which I got from a cash out on Grizzly’s Quest. At first, customers started assuming I was the manager and would come to me with complaints and returns.
I’d politely redirect them, but it was happening constantly. My actual manager seemed confused but couldn’t really say anything since I was following dress code and the DM’s advice.
The best part was when the DM came back for her monthly visit. She saw me restocking shelves in my full suit and tie, briefcase sitting nearby, and just stared for about 10 seconds. She asked my manager about it and he just shrugged and said, “She’s dressing for the job she wants.”
Now half my coworkers have started wearing more formal clothes too, and our store apparently has the “most professional-looking team” in the district. The DM hasn’t mentioned the dress code since.
karatebullfighter says:
Get yourself a sash that says CEO on it.
this commenter said:
My boss said "Dress for the job you want, Not for the job you have." Now I'm sitting in a disciplinary meeting dressed as Batman.
Melodic_Turnover_877 says:
DM hasn't said anything because she wanted you to dress more professionally, and you did. DM got what she wanted.
Carl_Clegg says:
You’re probably doing management a favor by dressing professionally like that. Personally, I’d wear smart, casual and comfortable.