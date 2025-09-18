'My manager said dress for the job you want not the one you have so I maliciously complied.'

"Boss said 'dress for the job you want' so I did."

MossCircuit55 says:

I work at a mid-tier clothing store and our district manager came through last month giving us the usual corporate pep talk. During the meeting, she kept emphasizing how we should “dress for the job you want, not the job you have” and “think like leaders.”

Now, our dress code is pretty relaxed, basically just “look professional and wear something from our store.” Most of us wear jeans and a nice top or sweater from our inventory. I decided to take her advice literally. I started showing up in full business formal tailored suits (thrifted, because retail wages), dress shirts, ties, the works.