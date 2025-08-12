'I MC'd with my companies WFH policy because someone in my office is having a power trip.' UPDATED

This weekend I got a call on my personal cell from one of the other managers about approving some billing rates that were due. I told her that I wasn't allowed to work from home, and I will get to it on Monday whenever I have the opportunity.

Everything will be late, but I signed the policy. It literally would have cost them nothing to just let me do my damn job. I already get paid a fixed rate. But if they want to play stupid games, they can win stupid prizes.

OP added some extra context:

So a number of comments asking about why I would even bother to WFH after hours. Here is my take, my employer is not paying me to sit in an office for 40 hours a week. They're paying me to do a relatively specialized job.