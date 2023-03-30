Incompetent manager is exposed by employee who maliciously complies with their orders.

The incompetence in manager positions should make you realize that you're doing incredible work, and anybody that tells you otherwise is trying to hide their mediocre work. Make sure you document your work and always have examples ready if somebody tries to complain about your quality of work.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, an employee gets the better of an incompetent manager who tried to say their work was inadequate.

They write:

I recently resigned from a toxic workplace as a data analyst at a start-up. It was promising at the start, but not long after, I noticed many red flags, including my manager's lack of data analysis or management experience before being promoted.

How can you manage analysts without knowing basic Excel functions? I ignored those red flags and trusted her leadership because I liked the company's goals (little did I know this would be the worst decision ever).