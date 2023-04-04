Man maliciously complies with boss' dress code then uses handbook to get revenge.

Dress codes for work kind of stink. Working from home is nice because work attire is inherently eliminated. However, people working in person still need to have work clothes. That's why for anyone that works in an area with seasonal changes, the shift to more comfortable clothes during the warmer or colder months is an important date for you.
He writes:
So I was a sarcastic and easily annoyed guy in my 20s, which often didn't help me get along with older or corporate types. I worked in the flooring department at a certain pumpkin-colored big box home improvement store one spring. It was just starting to get warm out, and the store didn't have much AC, so I was looking forward to a magical date when certain employees could switch their pants for shorts.