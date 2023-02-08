Man maliciously complies with managers request by cleaning instead of serving patrons.

The service industry is thankless. Customers will treat you poorly, and sometimes your managers will too. That's why you can hit peak schadenfreude when you find ways to maliciously comply with your manager's request if you listen to what they're telling you to do, and they suffer for it.
He writes:
I’m a twenty-year-old male who works at a popular restaurant in a snobby area. My main job is to assist the servers in any way I can so they only have to worry about sweet-talking the customers.
I do all the heavy lifting for them. Whether it's cleaning their tables or taking their drinks and food to their tables, I'm doing it, and all they have to focus on is making the customers laugh. They get tips ranging from 17 to 40 dollars per table while I make 8 dollars an hour and get treated poorly; enough backstory, cue the malicious compliance.