Christian woman commands man to say grace; he maliciously complies making her furious.

Being religious is fine if that's what you want. Religion invites community, comfort, and moral guidance for those that practice for themselves. Unfortunately, some people use religion to feel better than others and try to impose their religious views on non-believers.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a man complies with a family member's demand to say grace.

He writes:

Some info for context. I have less than zero religiousness in my bones. I'm not saying god(s) don't exist. I just haven't seen credible, replicable, and verifiable evidence that proves his/her/its existence in the story.

My wife and I attended her sister's housewarming party earlier today. Her sister's mother-in-law, whom we are just meeting for the first time, is a devout, outspoken, and annoyingly preachy Christian. The father-in-law is chill.