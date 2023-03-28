Man tells wife to lose weight if she wants to go out, she maliciously complies.

There is nothing wrong with anyone's body. If you want to lose weight, that's great; if you don't want to lose weight, that's also great! What's important is that you're happy with your body because it's yours and right for you.
The story goes:
My sister (Jen) married right out of college and had five kids with her husband (Chris) over the next eight years. He preferred that she stay home with the kids. She wanted to work but accepted that life took her in a different direction. She cared for the house and kids, and he worked long hours to support the family comfortably. Chris's employer held a black tie dinner/event annually until 2020.
Chris always attended alone, insisting that Jen needed to stay home to care for the kids. The employer resumed the black tie events last year. My nieces and nephews then ranged from seven to sixteen years old and could stay by themselves for a few hours, but Jen asked me to pick up her daughter from the activity and help with dinner on the night of the event. No problem!