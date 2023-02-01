Entitled man demands refund on $2 cover charge, but gets friends in trouble instead.

Working at a bar or a club can earn you some good money. Unfortunately, dealing with drunk people, cover charges, and entitled drunk people can get annoying. It's the price you have to pay for some pretty sweet untaxed money.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a bouncer has to deal with a man bent on not paying the $2 cover charge.

He writes:

I used to work as a bouncer/doorman at a bar that charged a $2 cover on weekend nights. Everyone paid to get in, with only one exception, party buses. We agreed with the different party bus operators that if they brought their groups to our bar, they would get in for free. (lively crowds are good for business)