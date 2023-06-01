Managers steal employee bonuses; employee maliciously complies with call counts.

Incentive-based work is a common way to keep employees working hard. Sales bonuses, days off, and raises are all common incentives to keep employees engaged. The worst is when employers skimp or move the goalposts for these incentives after promising them to employees.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, one employee realizes their boss is stealing their bonuses and decides to comply with the company policies maliciously.

They write:

I worked at a call center for a collection agency for nearly five years. Anybody that has worked in this type of environment knows that all sorts of targets are expected to be met daily or monthly.