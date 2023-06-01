Managers steal employee bonuses; employee maliciously complies with call counts.

Incentive-based work is a common way to keep employees working hard. Sales bonuses, days off, and raises are all common incentives to keep employees engaged. The worst is when employers skimp or move the goalposts for these incentives after promising them to employees.
They write:
I worked at a call center for a collection agency for nearly five years. Anybody that has worked in this type of environment knows that all sorts of targets are expected to be met daily or monthly.
One of our targets was to make a certain number of calls daily, and I believe it was 120. Naturally, though, the more contact you would make with debtors, the less time there was to make other calls. It's usually not an issue, but some days you might make significantly more contact than others, and sometimes your call count might be 2/3 of what it should be.