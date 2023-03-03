Nurses maliciously comply with cost-cutting manager causes hospital's doctors to quit.

Working in a hospital is hard, high-stakes work. Surgeons, Students, and, most importantly, nurses are all overworked to ensure the best care for their patients. That's why many get frustrated when the business side of healthcare gets in the way of patient care.

They write:

I work as a recovery room nurse, and our staffing is complicated. We have to be available to care for patients as they come out of surgery, whether they come out earlier or later than scheduled. This means we may have no patients for a while, but minutes later, they are all coming out from surgery at once, and there need to be enough RNs to care for an influx. We also have to take care of any patients in procedural areas that don’t wake up as well as predicted (endo, cath lab, etc), so the amount of patients that come to our unit is unpredictable.