Obnoxious manager learns a lesson about unions after forcing team to meet in person.

The public sector and the private sector are very different. The private sector is driven by profits and keeping costs low, and the public sector is driven by benefiting the public good (in theory). The two are very different; trying to make one entirely like the other will always fail.
He writes:
I’ll keep the details vague because I’m still with this organization. I work for a government department. We have offices and locations all over the state. I’m based in a city about a two-and-a-half-hour train ride from our head office.
At the time, I worked in a team with members working remotely across the state, looking after policy, process, and quality assurance. Our old manager had gotten himself promoted for being genuinely brilliant at his role. So our new manager, Steve, was hired in from the glorious world of banking and was here to whip us 'lazy public servants into shape.'