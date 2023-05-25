Restaurant regular asks for food to be made like 'the chef hates me', chef complies.

Spice levels at restaurants are always variable. Sometimes spicy means the levels of spice people who are accustomed to spices are used to, and other times spicy means the tolerance people who don't grow up seasoning their food are accustomed to.

On a popular Reddit thread one restaurant regular wants the spice levels to be above what is typically given, and the restaurant takes their request very seriously.

They write:

I frequent a local Chinese hole-in-the-wall restaurant a few blocks from my work. I have been coming here several times a week for about a year and know the staff fairly well.

I enjoy my spicy food and always ask for it to be extra spicy, but today I felt like something a bit more extreme.