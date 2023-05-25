Restaurant regular asks for food to be made like 'the chef hates me', chef complies.

Spice levels at restaurants are always variable. Sometimes spicy means the levels of spice people who are accustomed to spices are used to, and other times spicy means the tolerance people who don't grow up seasoning their food are accustomed to.
They write:
I frequent a local Chinese hole-in-the-wall restaurant a few blocks from my work. I have been coming here several times a week for about a year and know the staff fairly well.
I enjoy my spicy food and always ask for it to be extra spicy, but today I felt like something a bit more extreme.
So I asked for my extremely spicy Singapore noodles and added, 'Tell the chef to make this for me like he hated me and wanted me to hurt.' Well, they took the 'like he hated me' quite seriously.